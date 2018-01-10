Graham Gano, Trai Turner Named To 2018 Pro Bowl

Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy (5) and kicker Graham Gano (9) watch as the kick is good during the second half of a football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

Panthers kicker Graham Gano and guard Trai Turner were named to the 2018 Pro Bowl roster, the League announced today. Gano and Turner are replacing Greg Zuerlein and Zack Martin, respectively, who were both unable to participate due to injury.

Gano will be making his first career Pro Bowl trip. In the regular season, he hit 29-of-30 field to lead the NFL in field goal percentage (96.7) and set a new franchise record. The previous record was 92.85 (26-of-28) set by Joe Nedney in 2000. Gano also led the NFL in touchback percentage (85.4), knocking a franchise-record 70 of his 83 kickoffs into the end zone for a touchback. In the NFC Wild Card round at New Orleans, Gano hit a 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half. It set a new franchise record and tied an NFL playoffs record for longest field goal.

Turner earns his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection after also being tabbed in 2015 and 2016. Turner started and played in 13 games in 2017, helping the Panthers boast the fourth-best rushing attack in the NFL in 2017, averaging 131.4 rushing yards per game. Over the last eight weeks of the season, the Panthers led the NFL with 165.1 rushing yards per game. Carolina was one of two teams in the NFL with three or more 200-yard rushing games.

The Pro Bowl kicks off Sunday, January 28 at 3 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. The game returns to Orlando for the second consecutive season and will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC format for the second consecutive season.

