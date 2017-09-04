WFMY
Close

Grasshoppers Earn Playoff Spot With Win Over Hickory

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 5:22 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

HICKORY, N.C. -- The Greensboro Grasshoppers are headed to the South Atlantic League playoffs for the first time since 2014. 

Greensboro defeated the Hickory Crawdads 2-1 Monday in Hickory. 

The win earned the Grasshoppers the second-half Northern division title and a spot in the South Atlantic semifinals. Greensboro will play first-half division winner Kannapolis in a 3-game series, with the winner facing off with the winner of the Greenville Drive-Charleston RiverDogs series.

Greensboro opens its playoff series against Kannapolis Wednesday at 7 p.m. at First National Bank Field in Greensboro. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories