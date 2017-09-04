Greensboro Grasshoppers (Photo: WFMY)

HICKORY, N.C. -- The Greensboro Grasshoppers are headed to the South Atlantic League playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Greensboro defeated the Hickory Crawdads 2-1 Monday in Hickory.

The Hoppers are heading to the playoffs! Catch them at home this Wednesday! BUY TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/zGdbWXlVJO pic.twitter.com/NMDMxD71Ao — GSO Grasshoppers (@GSOHoppers) September 4, 2017

The win earned the Grasshoppers the second-half Northern division title and a spot in the South Atlantic semifinals. Greensboro will play first-half division winner Kannapolis in a 3-game series, with the winner facing off with the winner of the Greenville Drive-Charleston RiverDogs series.

Greensboro opens its playoff series against Kannapolis Wednesday at 7 p.m. at First National Bank Field in Greensboro.

