Grasshoppers Fall 4-0 In Playoff Opener

Greensboro Grasshoppers (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Grasshoppers lost game one of their playoff series against the Kannapolis Intimidators 4-0.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but showers across the Triad forced the South Atlantic League to move the game to Thursday.

The Intimidators got off to a fast start, scoring a run in the top of the first inning. They added runs in the fourth, fifth and ninth innings to hold on for the win.

The Grasshoppers recorded three hits and three errors in the game.

Greensboro now must win two straight games to advance to the South Atlantic League's Championship series.

Greensboro and Kannapolis will continue their series Friday night at Kannapolis at 7:05 p.m. And, if necessary, the two will play a deciding game three in Kannapolis on Saturday.

