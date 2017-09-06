Greensboro Grasshoppers (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Grasshoppers will have to wait another day to open the 2017 South Atlantic League playoffs.

Inclement weather on Wednesday forced the league to move Greensboro's playoff opener against Kannapolis from Wednesday to Thursday at 7 p.m. at First National Bank Field in Greensboro.

Due to inclement weather, tonight's playoff game has been postponed and will be played Thursday, September 7. Game starts at 7PM! pic.twitter.com/HYmoNSMrti — GSO Grasshoppers (@GSOHoppers) September 6, 2017

The Grasshoppers and Intimidators will play a 3-game series, with the winner heading to the South Atlantic League Championship series.

READ MORE: Grasshoppers Earn Playoff Spot

This will mark Greensboro's first playoff appearance in three seasons.

Copyright 2017 WFMY