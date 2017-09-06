WFMY
Grasshoppers Playoff Opener Postponed A Day

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 8:39 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Grasshoppers will have to wait another day to open the 2017 South Atlantic League playoffs. 

Inclement weather on Wednesday forced the league to move Greensboro's playoff opener against Kannapolis from Wednesday to Thursday at 7 p.m. at First National Bank Field in Greensboro. 

The Grasshoppers and Intimidators will play a 3-game series, with the winner heading to the South Atlantic League Championship series. 

This will mark Greensboro's first playoff appearance in three seasons. 

