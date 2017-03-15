Greensboro Day Invited To Prestigious HS Hoops Tournament

(Photo: Greensboro Day)

The Greensboro Day School Boys’ Basketball team has been invited back to the prestigious Dick’s Sporting National High School Tournament in New York City, New York on March 30-April 1, 2017.

Only 8 boys teams and 4 girls from the nation are invited to compete in the tournament, which showcases some of the nation’s best teams and individual talent.

The Bengals finished the season 33-3 and won the program’s 9th NCISAA state championship. This is the second time that the team has been invited to participate, the last in 2015.

The Bengals are the first team from North Carolina to participate in multiple Dick’s National Tournaments.

City in 2014, thanks to title sponsor DICK’S Sporting Goods and the host venue for the Championship games, Madison Square Garden. Montverde (FL) boys and Riverdale Baptist (MD) girls were crowned champions for the 2nd time. In 2016 the DICK’S Nationals returned to NYC for the third consecutive year, and eighth season overall. Two new champions were crowned, as Oak Hill (VA) won their first DICK’S Nationals title, as did Ribault (FL) for the girls.

Greensboro Day School Bengal Basketball – A Rich Tradition 9 NCISAA 3A State Championships 17 State Championship Game Appearances (including the 5 of last 6) 24 PACIS Conference Championships 15 HAECO Invitational Championships (6 in a row) 19 HAECO Invitational championship game appearances More Than 50 NCAA Basketball Players Average of 24 wins a year Winningest High School Coach in North Carolina History (991 wins and counting)

Michael Sumner/Greensboro Day School