(Photo: Greensboro Swarm)

December 22, 2017 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – Behind career nights from Mangok Mathiang and Luke Petrasek, the Greensboro Swarm held on for a thrilling 105-101 victory over the Windy City Bulls on Friday night at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mathiang (28 points) and Petrasek (17 points) combined for 45 points and 25 rebounds to help the Swarm (7-11) outlast the Bulls (6-11).

Mathiang, the two-way player for the Charlotte Hornets, scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go with 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. The former University of Louisville standout was particularly effective in the fourth quarter, contributing 14 points which included 6-for-6 on free throws that sealed the game.

Petrasek recorded his first double-double of his young career, with career highs in points (17) and rebounds (14). The Columbia University product had nine points in the second quarter which helped keep pace with a stingy Bulls defense.

Both offenses struggled early in the game. Windy City started the first five minutes of the contest without a field goal but Greensboro only managed to lead 6-0. Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney then got going offensively and scored 24 of his game-high 39 points in the first half.

The back-and-forth game went down to the wire in the fourth quarter where timely free throws held the Bulls at bay. Greensboro’s 38 point fourth quarter proved to be enough to cling on for the four-point win.

Swarm guard Marcus Paige finished the game with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Guard, Archie Goodwin also scored in double figures, accounting for 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Center L.G. Gill also had his first career double-double, going for 10 points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes.

Greensboro wraps up its back-to-back on Saturday, December 22, with the Lakeland Magic visiting the Fieldhouse. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET.

