Greensboro Swarm Falls To Lakeland 120-116

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, fell in front of its fourth sold out crowd of the season when the Lakeland Magic rallied late for a 120-116 victory at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Friday night. The back-and-forth affair came down to a thrilling fourth quarter where the Magic outscored the Swarm, 33-25.

Greensboro (11-23) held a, 114-113, lead until Magic forward Jamel Artis connected on the go-ahead shot with 1:40 remaining on the clock. Lakeland’s defense held firm until the buzzer and the Magic were able to put the game away by making its free throws. The Swarm went 1-for-5 with two turnovers in its final seven possessions.

Magic (18-16) guard Rodney Purvis led all players with 35 points on 12-of-26 shooting, including five triples. Artis added 28 points and six rebounds. Guard Troy Caupain recorded a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Swarm offense was balanced with six players in double figures. Guard Damien Wilkins had his second straight game of 20-plus points, notching 28 on 7-for-15 shooting. Guard T.J. Williams added 17 points and seven assists in 28 minutes off the bench. Guard Marcus Paige contributed 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes.

Greensboro returns to action on Saturday, as the Erie BayHawks visit for the second game of a home-home back-to-back. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at the Fieldhouse, which has been sold out in three of its last four home games.

