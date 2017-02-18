Guilford Beats Bridgewater, Clinches No. 1 Seed

Stock photo. (Photo: Thomas Northcut Getty Images)

FOREST, Va. --- Guilford College clinched the top spot in the ODAC Men's Basketball Tournament with Saturday's 63-57 victory over Bridgewater.

Three ties helped dictate the placement of teams for the upcoming ODAC Men's Basketball Tournament, including which program would occupy the top seed. Guilford College laid claim to the postseason's #1 billing for the first time since 2009, thanks in part to winning a head-to-head tiebreaker with Randolph-Macon College.

The Quakers-Yellow Jackets deadlock was the only one of the three in the final regular season standings to use the conference's first tiebreaking step --- head-to-head competition --- but it was one of two stalemates that affected which teams would receive coveted positions inside the top-four. Following #1 Guilford and #2 Randolph-Macon, Emory & Henry College stood alone to secure the third seed, joining its female counterparts in third position in the women's bracket.

Lynchburg College and Virginia Wesleyan College finished in tie for fourth and required the second step of the conference's tiebreaking procedure to determine which school would receive the remaining bye thru the first round and a spot in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Va. The Hornets came out on top of a points comparison, earning the fourth position and leaving the Marlins in fifth as one of four first round hosts Monday evening.

Joining VWC as opening round hosts are sixth-seeded Roanoke College, #7 Washington and Lee University, and #8 Hampden-Sydney College. Shenandoah University earned its best tournament placement since joining the ODAC in 2012, securing the #9 seed and a trip to HSC in the first round. Eastern Mennonite University won a points comparison tiebreaker over Randolph College for the 10th-seed, requiring the Royals to travel down I-81 to W&L for first round play. The 11th-seeded WildCats head over to Roanoke for their opening contest, while #12 Bridgewater College travels to the beach to meet Virginia Wesleyan.

Tournament play begins on Monday, February 20, with four first round contests at the previously mentioned 5-8 seeds. The winners of those four games will join the top four seeds in Salem at the Salem Civic Center for the quarterfinals on Thursday, February 23. Semifinals will be on Saturday, February 25, followed by the championship game on Sunday, February 26.

Listed below is the full schedule for the 2017 ODAC Men's Basketball Tournament. For more information, visit any of the participating schools' websites, or go to the ODAC tournament website. Don't forget to become a fan of the ODAC on Facebook and follow @odacathletics on Twitter and Instagram.

All games in Salem can be watched LIVE either on the ODAC Basketball Streaming Channel or via Facebook Live. First round games can be watched LIVE thru each host school. Check the tournament website, bracket and schedules for links.

2017 ODAC MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS AND SCHEDULE

First Round - Monday, February 20 - at highest seeds

Game 1: #9 Shenandoah at #8 Hampden-Sydney - 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: #12 Bridgewater at #5 Virginia Wesleyan - 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: #10 Eastern Mennonite at #7 Washington and Lee - 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: #11 Randolph at #6 Roanoke - 7:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals - Thursday, February 23 - Salem Civic Center

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. #1 Guilford - 1:00 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. #4 Lynchburg - 3:00 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. #2 Randolph-Macon - 6:00 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. #3 Emory & Henry - 8:00 p.m.

Semifinals - Saturday, February 25 - Salem Civic Center

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 - 1:00 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 - 3:00 p.m.

Championship - Sunday, February 26 - Salem Civic Center

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 - 1:00 p.m



