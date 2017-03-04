Guilford College Falls To Marietta In D-III NCAA Tournament

MARIETTA, Ohio – Anthony Richardson and Keith Richardson scored 19 points apiece in seventh-ranked Marietta College’s 88-64 win over 23rd-ranked Guilford College in Saturday’s NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament second-round game.

The Pioneers (26-4) shot nearly 51 percent from the floor to overcome a slow start and advance to the tournament’s third round.

Guilford’s Carson Long hit his first three shots of the game and Dominique Henderson added four points, which helped the Quakers (24-6) to a 15-5 led nearly six minutes into the game. Marietta settled down and found its range from long distance in a 27-7 run to end the half. Over the frame’s final nine minutes and 30 seconds, the Pioneers dropped in five of their 12 three-pointers in the game. Richardson hit two and had eight points during the decisive burst. Caleb Hoyng added two and Wallace another among his seven points in the run.

Marietta’s Dillon Young opened the second-half scoring with a three-pointer that extended the Pioneers’ halftime lead to 42-26. Alston Thompson’s jumper with 15:39 left in the game brought Guilford to within 50-36, but the Quakers drew no closer. Marietta shot 50 percent from the floor and made 13-of-16 free throws in the second half. Guilford, which entered the game ranked fifth in the NCAA Division III in fewest personal fouls per game (13.8), was whistled for 20 fouls Saturday, 13 in the second half.

Marietta’s Richardson dished out a game-high 10 assists to complete the double-double. Hoyng finished with 14 points, eight in the second half. Kyle Dixon scored seven and teammate A.J. Edwards contributed six points and game-high nine rebounds.

Long’s 15 points paced three Quakers in double figures. Thompson finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Freshman Kyler Gregory chipped in 10 points, four boards and a block in 15 minutes off the bench. Zachary Houston, one of three Quakers’ seniors, finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assist and two steals. Henderson, another senior, totaled eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

Marietta advances to next weekend’s third round of the NCAA Tournament to face the University of Rochester, an 82-60 winner over Union (N.Y.) College Saturday.

Coach Tom Palombo’s Quakers could return as many as 15 letter winners from this year’s side, which recorded the program’s 14th 20-win season, its first since 2010.

