HAECO Invitational Day 2 Summary

HAECO Men Semi Final Greensboro Day vs. Dudley

AP/WFMY News 2 , WFMY 11:47 PM. EST December 27, 2016

41st Annual HAECO Invitational Summary

Tuesday’s Results – December 27, 2016

All games played at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

 

Men’s Semifinals (Court 1)

#1 Greensboro Day 66, #4 Dudley 32

#2 Northwest Guilford 65, #6 Northern Guilford 51

 


 

Women’s Semifinals (Court 1)

#2 Northwest Guilford 52, #3 Page 19

#1 Northern Guilford 78, #4 Dudley 37

 


 


 

Men’s Consolation Round (Court 2)

#5 Page 71, #8 Grimsley 55

#3 Smith 52, #7 Ragsdale, 49 (ot)

 

Women’s Consolation Round (Court 2)

#5 Smith 63, #8 Grimsley 19

#7 Greensboro Day 38, #6 Ragsdale 25

 

Dec. 28 Schedule

Court 1

#5 Smith vs. #7 Greensboro Day School, Women’s Fifth-Place Game, 11:00 a.m.

#3 Smith vs. #5 Page, Men’s Fifth-Place Game, 12:30 p.m.

#3 Page vs, #4 Dudley Women’s Third-Place Game, 2:00 p.m.

#4 Dudley vs. #6 Northern Guilford, Men’s Third-Place Game, 3:30 p.m.

#1 Northern Guilford vs. #2 Northwest Guilford, Women’s Championship, 5:00 p.m.

#1 Greensboro Day vs. #2 Northwest Guilford Men’s Championship, 7:00 p.m.

 

Court 2

#6 Ragsdale vs. #8 Grimsley Women’s Seventh-Place Game, 11:00 a.m.

#7 Ragsdale vs. #8 Grimsley, Men’s Seventh-Place Game, 2:30 p.m.

