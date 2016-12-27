HAECO Invitational Day 2 Summary

41st Annual HAECO Invitational Summary
Tuesday’s Results – December 27, 2016
All games played at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Men’s Semifinals (Court 1)
#1 Greensboro Day 66, #4 Dudley 32
#2 Northwest Guilford 65, #6 Northern Guilford 51
Women’s Semifinals (Court 1)
#2 Northwest Guilford 52, #3 Page 19
#1 Northern Guilford 78, #4 Dudley 37
Men’s Consolation Round (Court 2)
#5 Page 71, #8 Grimsley 55
#3 Smith 52, #7 Ragsdale, 49 (ot)
Women’s Consolation Round (Court 2)
#5 Smith 63, #8 Grimsley 19
#7 Greensboro Day 38, #6 Ragsdale 25
Dec. 28 Schedule
Court 1
#5 Smith vs. #7 Greensboro Day School, Women’s Fifth-Place Game, 11:00 a.m.
#3 Smith vs. #5 Page, Men’s Fifth-Place Game, 12:30 p.m.
#3 Page vs, #4 Dudley Women’s Third-Place Game, 2:00 p.m.
#4 Dudley vs. #6 Northern Guilford, Men’s Third-Place Game, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Northern Guilford vs. #2 Northwest Guilford, Women’s Championship, 5:00 p.m.
#1 Greensboro Day vs. #2 Northwest Guilford Men’s Championship, 7:00 p.m.
Court 2
#6 Ragsdale vs. #8 Grimsley Women’s Seventh-Place Game, 11:00 a.m.
#7 Ragsdale vs. #8 Grimsley, Men’s Seventh-Place Game, 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs