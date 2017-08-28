Harvey Flooding Forces Texans To Play At Dallas

Houston Texans helmets on the bench before the game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington because of flooding from Hurricane Harvey.



The Texans have been in Dallas since Saturday night because of the flooding. The final preseason game for both teams was previously scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston. The announcement was made on Monday afternoon and officials said the move was made "due to public safety concerns."



The game will begin at 7 p.m. CT as previously scheduled. Information on tickets and parking will be announced later.



