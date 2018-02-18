Heather Bergsma Places 11th in 500M Speed Skating Race

Heather Bergsma (USA) in the women�s speed skating 500m during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Daniel Powers, Custom)

High Point native Heather Bergsma came in 11th in the women's 500-meter speedskating event, finishing in 38.13 seconds. Bergsma came in 8th in her first two races, the 1,500 and 1,000-meter, earlier this week. Bergsma was 1.19 seconds behind Kodaira.

Nao Kodaira of Japan won the women's 500-meter speedskating gold medal in 36.94 seconds, an Olympic record.

Brittany Bowe was the highest U.S. finisher in fifth place. Erin Jackson finished 24th out of 31 skaters in her Olympic debut.

Kodaira became the first woman to race under 37 seconds at sea level, bettering her old mark of 37.07 set in November in Norway.

Bergsma will also skate in the mass start and team pursuit.

