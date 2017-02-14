Hicks, Williams Facing Injuries For No. 10 Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks against Chaminade Silverswords guard Kiran Shastri (33) during the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center. (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Tenth-ranked North Carolina is uncertain whether forward Isaiah Hicks or guard Kenny Williams III will be ready for Wednesday night's game at rival North Carolina State due to injuries.

Hicks, a senior starter, missed last week's loss at Duke due to a hamstring injury. The school said Tuesday that Hicks went through practice in the afternoon and is a game-time decision.

The school said Williams suffered a "lower right extremity" injury on Tuesday and is uncertain to play. Williams is a sophomore starter.

