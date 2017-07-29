Visitors Get NASCAR Experience at High Point Library

HIGH POINT, NC - Every dreamed of driving like the NASCAR professionals do? The High Point Museum gave visitors the chance to try it out on Saturday.

The museums has a NASCAR simulator of Dale Earnhardt Jr's Xfinity Series Camaro. This is the car that he will be racing during the Xfinity race at the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 18.

There were two in car interactive simulators which let visitors test their skills against the top drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

