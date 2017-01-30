High Point University Announces Name For New Arena

John Brown scored 23 points and added nine boards to help lead High Point to a 75-66 win over Drexel on Wednesday night. (Photo: WFMY News 2 Sports)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point University has announced it will name its new basketball arena and conference center for its president and his wife.

The school said in a news release Monday that the new arena will be named for President Nido Qubein and his wife, Mariana.

The facility will include a small hotel and will be built on campus. School officials said they are considering several sites on land they already own.

Construction is expected to start during the 2018-19 academic year.

The building will be the new home for the men's and women's basketball teams. The 4,500 seats will make the arena one of the largest in the Big South Conference.

