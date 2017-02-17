High Point U's Miles Bowman Jr. Back On The Court

High Point University's Miles Bowman Jr. has fought adversity and overcome obstacles his entire life. That's how he found his way back to the basketball court. (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. High Point University's Miles Bowman Jr. has fought adversity and overcome obstacles his entire life. That's how he found his way back to the basketball court.

Bowman is finally playing basketball at High Point after years of rehab and knee surgeries. Bowman has overcome three knee surgeries and is now an impact player for the Panthers.

Overcoming adversity is nothing new for Bowman. He lost both parents by the age of seven. He told WFMY News 2, he thinks about his parents every time he steps on the court. He also plays for his 18-month-old son, Miles Bowman III.

Watch the video to hear more on Bowman's story and his journey back to basketball.

