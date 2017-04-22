High Point Women's Lacrosse Finishes Season Unbeaten in Big South Play

(Photo: WFMY News 2 Sports)

HIGH POINT, N.C.—The High Point University women’s lacrosse team defeated Presbyterian, 21-1, Saturday (April 22) at Vert Stadium to finish the regular season undefeated in Big South play.

The Panthers (13-3, 7-0) have won 13 games in a row, the second-longest active win streak in the nation. It is the second time in program history that High Point has finished Big South play undefeated (2014). The Purple & White will be the No. 1 seed and host the Big South Tournament semifinals and final at Vert Stadium May 5-7.

High Point recorded 43 shots compared to three for Presbyterian (2-14, 1-6 Big South). The Panthers also held the advantage in draw controls, 18-5, and ground balls, 20-10.

Fourteen different Panthers scored on Saturday, led by senior Samantha Brown, who had four goals and two assists. Freshman Allie Little added three goals and two assists. High Point had a school-record 16 assists in the contest.

Senior Christina Del Sesto and Jianela Rincon recorded their first career goals on Senior Day. Brown now has 98 career goals and 152 points, which ranks fifth in program history. She also has 48 goals on the season, which is tied for the second-most in school history.

Freshman Ashley Britton won four draw controls and has 55 on the season to set a new High Point single-season record. The previous record was held by Kristina Renner with 52 in 2015.

With 43 shots today, the Panthers set a new single-season records for shots in a season with 572.

Next up, High Point will face the winner of Liberty and Longwood, who face off April 29, in the Big South Tournament semifinals May 5 at 4 p.m. at Vert Stadium. The Big South final will be held May 7 at noon.

