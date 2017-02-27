Close High School Athlete Of The Week: Thomas Hennigan HS Athlete Of The Week Thomas Hennigan Patrick Wright, WFMY 5:59 PM. EST February 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GREENSBORO, NC -- High School is busy enough for students. It's even busier when you're a student-athlete. One athlete at Northwest Guilford High School juggles two sports. Thomas Hennigan is our High School Athlete of the Week. Copyright 2017 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFMY Breaking News Good Samaritan says he was shot at on I-77 Wrong card read, 'Moonlight' wins Oscar Protest Against Triad Billboard Surveillance Video Released In Greensboro Mall Shooting Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf 15-Year-Old Student Killed in Crash Family pet killed by snake bite Whoa! Why Such A Big Price Difference For Tamiflu? Actor Bill Paxton Dies After Complications From Surgery: Family More Stories Multiple Lanes On I-85 Bypass Closed In Greensboro… Feb 27, 2017, 3:08 p.m. LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | Giraffe Birth at NY Zoo Feb 22, 2017, 7:42 p.m. Grant Gilmore Gets Company Promotion, Tim Buckley… Feb 27, 2017, 1:25 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs