High School Athlete Of The Week: Thomas Hennigan

Patrick Wright, WFMY 5:59 PM. EST February 27, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- High School is busy enough for students. It's even busier when you're a student-athlete. 

One athlete at Northwest Guilford High School juggles two sports. Thomas Hennigan is our High School Athlete of the Week. 

