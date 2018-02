High School Basketball 2nd Round Playoff Pairings

Boy's State High School Basketball Second Round Playoff Pairings

4A West

No. 13 David W. Butler vs. No. 4 East Forsyth

No. 11 Page vs. No. 6 Northwest Guilford

No. 23 Grimsley vs. No. 10 Ardrey Kell

3A East

No. 14 Person vs. No. 3 Eastern Guilford

No. 11 Williams vs. No. 6 Northern Guilford

3A West

No. 18 Jay M. Robinson vs. No. 2 Ben L. Smith

No. 9 Freedom vs. No. 8 Mount Tabor

No. 16 Southwest Guilford vs. No. 1 Cox Mill

No. 19 Parkland vs. No. 3 Hickory

2A East

No. 22 North Pitt vs. No. 6 Reidsville

2A West

No. 10 T. Wingate Andrews vs. No. 7 West Stokes

No. 15 Walkertown vs. No. 2 Forest Hills

No. 17 Wheatmore vs. No. 1 Mountain Heritage

1A West

No. 11 North Rowan vs. No. 6 Starmount

No. 9 South Stokes vs. No. 8 Hiwassee Dam

No. 16 Mount Airy vs. No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep

Girl's State High School Basketball Second Round Playoff Pairings

4A West

No. 14 Glenn vs. No. 3 West Forsyth

No. 9 Ragsdale vs. No. 8 Reagan

No. 17 Hopewell vs. No. 1 Northwest Guilford

3A East

No. 22 Northeast Guilford vs. No. 6 D.H. Conley

No. 15 Harnett Central vs. No. 2 Eastern Guilford

3A West

No. 16 Southeast Guilford vs. No. 1 Ashbrook

No. 12 Dudley vs. No. 5 Southwest Guilford

No. 11 Rockingham County vs. No. 6 Tuscola

No. 15 Erwin vs. No. 2 Northern Guilford

2A East

No. 23 Currituck vs. No. 7 T. Wingate Andrews

No. 22 Southwest Edgecombe vs. No. 6 Bartlett Yancey

2A West

No. 18 Ledford Senior vs. No. 2 Smoky Mountain

No. 11 Charles D. Owens vs. No. 6 Atkins

No. 19 South Rowan vs. No. 3 North Wilkes

No. 20 North Surry vs. No. 4 East Burke

No. 21 Wilkes Central vs. No. 5 East Davidson

1A West

No. 17 Alleghany vs. No. 1 Mount Airy

No. 20 Hayesville vs. No. 4 East Wilkes

No. 19 East Surry vs. No. 3 Murphy

No. 11 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 6 Union Academy

