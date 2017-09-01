WFMY
Close

High School Football Games Postponed Due To Weather

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 5:01 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Several Friday high school football games have been postponed because of the threat of severe weather.

Below is the list of games, with the new day and time in parenthesis: 

Burlington Williams vs. Eastern Alamance (Monday at 2 p.m.)

Mountain Island Charter vs. Graham (Monday at 3 p.m.)

Eastern Guilford vs. Grimsley (Monday at 6 p.m.)

High Point Central vs. Southwest Guilford (Monday at 6 p.m.)

Bishop McGuinness vs. Alleghany (Monday at 6 p.m.)

Ledford vs. Randleman (Monday at 7 p.m.)

Burlington Cummings vs. Western Alamance (Monday at 7 p.m.)

Northeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford (Monday at 7 p.m.)

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories