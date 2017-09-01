High School Football Games Postponed Due To Weather

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Several Friday high school football games have been postponed because of the threat of severe weather.
Below is the list of games, with the new day and time in parenthesis:
Burlington Williams vs. Eastern Alamance (Monday at 2 p.m.)
Mountain Island Charter vs. Graham (Monday at 3 p.m.)
Eastern Guilford vs. Grimsley (Monday at 6 p.m.)
High Point Central vs. Southwest Guilford (Monday at 6 p.m.)
Bishop McGuinness vs. Alleghany (Monday at 6 p.m.)
Ledford vs. Randleman (Monday at 7 p.m.)
Burlington Cummings vs. Western Alamance (Monday at 7 p.m.)
Northeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford (Monday at 7 p.m.)
