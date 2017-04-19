$100,000 Donated To Schools That Played In HAECO Tourney

The Northwest Guilford Vikings won the 2016 HAECO Invitational women’s championship Dec. 28, 2016. It was their second-consecutive title, the sixth overall for the Northwest women and the sixth for coach Darlene Joyner. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The eight schools that played in the 41st annual HAECO Invitational last December received a $100,000 donation from the Greensboro Sports Council, the council announced Thursday.

The donation comes to $12,500 for each of the schools - Dudley High School, Greensboro Day School, Grimsley High School, Northern Guilford High School, Northwest Guilford High School, Page High School, Ragsdale High School and Smith High School.

The same schools will participate in the 42nd annual HAECO tournament. The dates are set for December 26-28 at Greensboro Coliseum.

MORE INFORMATION:

The HAECO Invitational is an annual high school basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Founded in 1976 as the Little 4 Invitational, the tournament features men’s and women’s teams representing eight Guilford County high schools playing at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tournament proceeds are donated to local charities and the participating schools; the HAECO Invitational is planned and implemented by the Greensboro Sports Council.

