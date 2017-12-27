Day 2 | 2017 Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Sixteen Forsyth County high school basketball programs are set to compete in the 2017 Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament.

The Tournament, named after the former sports editor for the Winston-Salem Journal, is one of the oldest holiday tournaments in existence according to its website. Ripley's Believe It or Not proclaimed it the world's largest sports tournament and at one point, there were more than 140 teams participating in the nearly four-week tournament.

This year's tournament starts Tuesday, Dec. 26 and wraps up with the championship on Dec. 28.

For the first time since 2006, all 16 teams will play at LJVM Coliseum on the first day of the tournament.

Below is a list of the first-round schedules and scores:

Myers Tire Bracket

9 a.m. - Atkins 61, North Surry 46

10:30 a.m. - Reagan 73, Walkertown 54

12 p.m. - West Stokes 56, Glenn 51

1:30 p.m. - RJ Reynolds 70, Carver 44

Pepsi Bracket

3 p.m. – Winston Salem Preparatory 65, Parkland 49

4:30 p.m. – West Forsyth 68, North Forsyth 59

6 p.m. – East Forsyth 76, Mount Airy 69

7:30 p.m. – Mount Tabor 73, South Stokes 55

Day 2 semifinal games will be played at the LJVM Coliseum beginning at 4 p.m. The consolation games will be played at either West Forsyth or Parkland. Semifinal games at the LJVM Coliseum are set as follows:

Myers Tire Bracket:

4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Pepsi Bracket:

7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

On December 28, the Championship Game for each bracket will be played at LJVM Coliseum. New this year, all 16 participating schools will participate in a Cheerleading Competition set to begin at 5:00 p.m. on championship day. Championship games for each bracket will follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. with the Myers Tire championship game followed by the Pepsi bracket championship game. Halftime activities will include 3-on-3 tournaments sponsored by CP3 Basketball Academy.

Tickets for each day of the Tournament will be available at the door. Admission is $8 on Dec. 26 and $10 on Dec. 27 and 28. All tickets are general admission. Parking is free!

The 2017 Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament has been made possible by the generosity of title sponsor Battery Watering Technologies and primary sponsors East Coast Wings, Lowder Mulch and Topsoil, Myers Tire and Pepsi.

For more information on the Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament, please visit www.LJVM.com or follow @LJVMColiseum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

