Study: Charlotte 14th-best city for football fans; Davidson worst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For football fans, the sport is more than just a game. It’s a way of life.

From day-long tailgates to yelling at the top of their lungs to support their team, football fans embrace the culture that comes with the sport that fills our weekend schedules from August until February.

But according to a recent study from Wallethub, the Carolinas are on opposite ends of the spectrum, especially in the Charlotte area.

Davidson, home of Davidson College and town on the shore of Lake Norman, comes in at No. 244 out of 244 cities on an average across 17 metrics. Yep, dead last. On the flipside, the city of Charlotte was ranked no. 14 overall, and 12th for supporting its NFL team, the Carolina Panthers.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, or as it’s known to Packers faithful, Titletown, brought home the top overall score, edging Pittsburgh and New York for the No. 1 spot.

Also scoring high marks was Clemson, South Carolina, home of the reigning college football national champion Clemson Tigers. The small college town was ranked No. 28 overall but took top honors on the college football scoreboard.

Thanks to the Panthers’ on-field performance in recent years, Charlotte tied with Glendale, AZ for fourth overall in best-performing NFL teams, behind Denver, Boston, and Seattle.





