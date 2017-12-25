The 42nd HAECO Invitational: Scores, Highlights and More

A holiday tradition that Triad sports fans have looked forward to for over four decades starts Tuesday.

The 42nd Annual HAECO Invitational is ready to go at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Here's some facts behind the high school basketball tournament that's long featured some of the best programs in the area:

The inaugural HAECO Invitational was played in 1976 between Greensboro schools Dudley, Grimsley, Page and Smith.

Greensboro Day School has won the most boys' HAECO championships with 15. Page has 14 girls titles and 18 title-game appearances.

Greensboro Day coach Freddy Johnson has won 15 tournament games while Luke McKeel has led Page to seven wins.

Greensboro Day has won the last six boys titles. The Northwest Guilford girls have won three consecutive championships.

The top seed in the men's bracket is Greensboro Day School, while the Lady Vikings of Northwest Guilford High School are the number one seed in the women's bracket.

Here's a look at the brackets:

HAECO Invitational Boys Bracket

HAECO Invitational Girls Bracket

