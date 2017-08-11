Vote: Football Fever Game Of The Week For Aug. 18

GREENSBORO. N.C. – Get on your game face and get ready for all the high school gridiron action! WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever is back!
Make sure to show your school pride and vote for the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 18.
Games in the running include:
North Davidson vs. Mount Tabor
Reynolds vs. SW Guilford
Asheboro vs. Randleman
Glenn vs. Ledford
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Make sure you vote in the poll below!
Voting ends on Wednesday, August 16 at 4:00 p.m.
Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting at 11:14 p.m.
Follow @ptwright @Luke_Lyddon and @bhallwfmy for the latest Friday Football Fever coverage on Twitter.
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs