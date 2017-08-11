Vote: Football Fever Game Of The Week For Aug. 18

Friday Football Fever (Photo: WFMY News 2 Sports)

GREENSBORO. N.C. – Get on your game face and get ready for all the high school gridiron action! WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever is back!

Make sure to show your school pride and vote for the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 18.

Games in the running include:

North Davidson vs. Mount Tabor

Reynolds vs. SW Guilford

Asheboro vs. Randleman

Glenn vs. Ledford

Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford

Make sure you vote in the poll below!

Voting ends on Wednesday, August 16 at 4:00 p.m.

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting at 11:14 p.m.

