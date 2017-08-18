Vote: Football Fever Game Of The Week For Aug. 25

GREENSBORO. N.C. – The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!
Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, August 25.
Voting ends on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m.
Games in the running include:
Northern Guilford vs. Page
Starmount vs. East Surry
Western Guilford vs. NW Guilford
Western Alamance vs. Burlington Williams
Dudley vs. Ragsdale
Make sure you vote in the poll below!
Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting at 11:14 p.m.
Follow @ptwright @Luke_Lyddon and @bhallwfmy for the latest Friday Football Fever coverage on Twitter #WFMYFFF
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs