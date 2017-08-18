Vote: Football Fever Game Of The Week For Aug. 25

Friday Football Fever (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO. N.C. – The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!

Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, August 25.

Voting ends on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m.

Games in the running include:

Northern Guilford vs. Page

Starmount vs. East Surry

Western Guilford vs. NW Guilford

Western Alamance vs. Burlington Williams

Dudley vs. Ragsdale

Make sure you vote in the poll below!

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting at 11:14 p.m.

Follow @ptwright @Luke_Lyddon and @bhallwfmy for the latest Friday Football Fever coverage on Twitter #WFMYFFF

© 2017 WFMY-TV