Hornets Coach Clifford To Return To Work Next Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been medically cleared to return to coaching on a full-time basis.



The team said Thursday night that Clifford will officially re-join the Hornets starting with practice Tuesday. He will return to the sideline Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.



Clifford has been away from the team since Dec. 6 dealing with a health issue.



Hornets associate head coach Stephen Silas has been serving as the team's acting head coach while Clifford was out.



Charlotte is 15-24 this season.

