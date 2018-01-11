WFMY
Hornets Coach Clifford To Return To Work Next Week

January 12, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been medically cleared to return to coaching on a full-time basis.
    
The team said Thursday night that Clifford will officially re-join the Hornets starting with practice Tuesday. He will return to the sideline Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.
    
Clifford has been away from the team since Dec. 6 dealing with a health issue.
    
Hornets associate head coach Stephen Silas has been serving as the team's acting head coach while Clifford was out.
    
Charlotte is 15-24 this season.

