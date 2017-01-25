Howard Named 2017 ACC Tournament Legend

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Josh Howard, the 2003 ACC Player of the Year, has been named to the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Legends Class, as announced by the league office on Wednesday.
A consensus All-American in 2003, Howard left Wake Forest as one of just four players in ACC history to accumulate 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocked shots for his career. The Winston-Salem native helped Wake Forest win the 2000 NIT title and then led the Demon Deacons to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He averaged 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior, when he was also named the National Player of the Year by Fox Sports, Basketball Digest and College Insider. A finalist for both the John Wooden Award and the James Naismith Award, he led the ACC in scoring and offensive rebounds while leading the Demon Deacons to their first outright ACC regular season championship since 1962. Howard went on to become a first-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks and was named to the 2007 NBA All-Star Team. He also spent time with Washington, Utah and Minnesota during his 10-year NBA career.
Howard is currently in his first season as the head coach of Piedmont International University.
Howard joins 14 former standout players and coaches in this year’s class of ACC Basketball Legends presented by New York Life.
The Legends will be recognized during the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament, which will be held March 7-11 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The 2017 ACC Legends Class:
Troy Bell, Boston College
Edward Scott, Clemson
Shelden Williams, Duke
Tim Pickett, Florida State
Matt Harpring, Georgia Tech
Rodney McCray, Louisville
Wayne Beckner, Miami
Antawn Jamison, North Carolina
Jim Valvano, NC State
Gary Brokaw, Notre Dame
Curtis Aiken, Pitt
Pearl Washington, Syracuse
Junior Burrough, Virginia
Bobby Beecher, Virginia Tech
Josh Howard, Wake Forest
