H.S. Football Games Moved Because Of Weather

Football time! Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Impending weather later in the week is forcing some schools to make changes to this week's high school football schedule.

Walkertown and Parkland have moved Friday's varsity game to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Walkertown.

Varsity game has moved to 7pm on Thursday — Walkertown Football (@WalkertownFB) August 29, 2017

Glenn and Carver have moved their Friday night varsity game to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Carver.

The JV game vs Carver has been moved to Wednesday 8/30 @ 6 at the Water Tower and the Varsity game is 7:30 8/31 @ Carver. #ORANGENATION — Bobcat Football (@GlennFootball14) August 29, 2017

North Forsyth and East Forsyth have also moved their varsity game from Friday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Stay with WFMY News 2 on air and online for updates about the rest of this week's games.

READ MORE: Vote for Friday Football Fever Game of the Week

Copyright 2017 WFMY