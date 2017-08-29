WFMY
H.S. Football Games Moved Because Of Weather

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 5:21 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Impending weather later in the week is forcing some schools to make changes to this week's high school football schedule. 

Walkertown and Parkland have moved Friday's varsity game to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Walkertown.

Glenn and Carver have moved their Friday night varsity game to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Carver.

North Forsyth and East Forsyth have also moved their varsity game from Friday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

