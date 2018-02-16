H.S. Hoops Conference Championship Scores & Highlights

PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC -- Several Triad high school basketball teams competed for conference tournament championship tonight.
Below, you can find scores and highlights from each of the games:
BOYS
Smith 59, Mount Tabor 55
Williams 72, Eastern Guilford 67
Walkertown 70, West Stokes 57
Wheatmore 47, Randleman 45
Page 67, Northwest Guilford 62
RJ Reynolds 61, East Forsyth 60
Lexington 72, North Davidson 71
Greensboro Day 65, Cannon 45 (state playoffs)
*If we missed any scores, you can find them here.
GIRLS
North Surry 48, Atkins 38
Mount Airy 63, Bishop McGuinness 33
Trinity 44, Eastern Randolph 36
Ledford 52, East Davidson 28
Eastern Guilford 61, Southern Alamance 47
Andrews 48, Jordan Matthews 36
Northwest 41, Ragsdale 27
Southwest Guilford 57, Mount Tabor 52
West Forsyth 70, Reagan 56
*If we missed any scores, you can find them here.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs