H.S. Hoops Conference Championship Scores & Highlights

PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC -- Several Triad high school basketball teams competed for conference tournament championship tonight.

Below, you can find scores and highlights from each of the games:

BOYS

Smith 59, Mount Tabor 55

Williams 72, Eastern Guilford 67

Walkertown 70, West Stokes 57

Wheatmore 47, Randleman 45

Page 67, Northwest Guilford 62

RJ Reynolds 61, East Forsyth 60

Lexington 72, North Davidson 71

Greensboro Day 65, Cannon 45 (state playoffs)

*If we missed any scores, you can find them here.

GIRLS

North Surry 48, Atkins 38

Mount Airy 63, Bishop McGuinness 33

Trinity 44, Eastern Randolph 36

Ledford 52, East Davidson 28

Eastern Guilford 61, Southern Alamance 47

Andrews 48, Jordan Matthews 36

Northwest 41, Ragsdale 27

Southwest Guilford 57, Mount Tabor 52

West Forsyth 70, Reagan 56

*If we missed any scores, you can find them here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY