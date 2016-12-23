Hurricanes Rally Past Bruins 3-2 In OT For Latest Home Win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen scored 3:01 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Friday night to win for the ninth time in their last 10 home games.
Justin Faulk and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, now 9-0-1 in their past 10 at home. Staal scored his 15th career short-handed goal in the second period.
Ryan Spooner and Brad Marchand had the goals for the Bruins, who squandered a two-goal lead.
Boston went ahead midway through the first when Spooner scored on a tip-in from the top of the crease. The Bruins added to their lead early in the second when Marchand scored on a power play. He deflected a slap shot from Spooner by goalie Cam Ward at 3:17.
Staal cut Boston's advantage in half with 9:48 left in the second.
