Hurricanes Rally Past Bruins 3-2 In OT For Latest Home Win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen scored 3:01 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Friday night to win for the ninth time in their last 10 home games.

Justin Faulk and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, now 9-0-1 in their past 10 at home. Staal scored his 15th career short-handed goal in the second period.

Ryan Spooner and Brad Marchand had the goals for the Bruins, who squandered a two-goal lead.

Boston went ahead midway through the first when Spooner scored on a tip-in from the top of the crease. The Bruins added to their lead early in the second when Marchand scored on a power play. He deflected a slap shot from Spooner by goalie Cam Ward at 3:17.

Staal cut Boston's advantage in half with 9:48 left in the second.

