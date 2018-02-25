Infant Daughter of Hurricanes' Co-Captain Dies

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) looks on before taking the opening face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

RALEIGH, NC – The Carolina Hurricanes say the infant daughter of team co-captain Jordan Staal has died.

Team spokesman Mike Sundheim said Sunday that Staal told him his daughter Hannah died Saturday.

Staal missed the team's two games this weekend because of family and personal reasons.

A statement issued by the team requested privacy for the family:

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Hurricanes organization are with Jordan and Heather Staal on the loss of their infant daughter, Hannah. We ask that you please respect their family’s privacy at this time.”

© 2018 Associated Press