Inside Final Four Fan Fest #UNCon2

PHOENIX -- Final setup is underway at the Phoenix Convention center for the 2017 Final Four Fan Fest. Inside you'll find dozens of interactive action stations featuring all of your favorite sports.

"We have something for everyone. Soccer station, lacrosse, football, hockey even a baseball field. This is a dream come true for a sports fan," said Dawn Rogers, Executive Director and CEO of Phoenix Local Organizing Committee.

Different sponsored basketball courts are set up at every turn. There you'll be able to hoop it up, dunk it, test your skills and even shoot for prizes.

"We will also have a number of youth clinics, exhibition games, a cheer clinic and more," said Rogers.

Be sure to check out the section featuring wardrobes worn by Charles Barkley during his Capital One March Madness commercials.

Inside the merchandise store you'll find team gear, Final Four gear, memorabilia and more.

"The kids will especially love the Cartoon Network Zone featuring a rock climbing wall, face painting and interactive games," said Rogers.

Adults can grab a seat inside the Buffalo Wild Wings Sports Lounge to watch the games, grab a drink or a bite to eat.

"You can download the NCAA Final Four app on your phone and that will give you a detailed rundown of all the events, autograph sessions and activities," said Rogers.

Tickets are $10 at the door for adults and kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Seniors and military members with valid ID will receive tickets for $5 at the door.

Fan Fest Hours:

• Friday, March 31, Noon - 8 p.m.

• Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Monday, April 3, Noon - 6 p.m.

For more information visit www.ncaa.com/final-four

