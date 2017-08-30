WFMY
Isner Aces His Way To Second-Round Victory

Associated Press , WFMY 9:16 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

NEW YORK -- Top-ranked American man John Isner had 30 aces in a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, second-round victory over Hyeon Chung of South Korea.

The 10th-seeded Isner never lost his serve and fittingly hit his final ace on match point. He now has 52 aces in the tournament, more than any other player.

Isner next faces the winner of the match currently underway between 23rd-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany and Benoit Paire of France.

