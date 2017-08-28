Isner Hits 22 Aces, Advances At U.S. Open

John Isner of the United States celebrates the win against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in four sets on day one of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK -- John Isner, the highest-ranked American man, delivered 22 aces and was broken only once in a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the U.S. Open's first round.



The 10th-seeded Isner converted 5 of 9 break points while saving 6 of the 7 he faced.



He is one of 11 men from the host country on Monday's schedule.



Another, Steve Johnson, advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win against Nicolas Almagro of Spain.



Isner next faces Hyeon Chung of South Korea. Johnson plays Kyle Edmund of Britain in the second round.

Copyright 2017 WFMY