Isner Hits 22 Aces, Advances At U.S. Open

NEW YORK -- John Isner, the highest-ranked American man, delivered 22 aces and was broken only once in a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the U.S. Open's first round.
The 10th-seeded Isner converted 5 of 9 break points while saving 6 of the 7 he faced.
He is one of 11 men from the host country on Monday's schedule.
Another, Steve Johnson, advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win against Nicolas Almagro of Spain.
Isner next faces Hyeon Chung of South Korea. Johnson plays Kyle Edmund of Britain in the second round.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs