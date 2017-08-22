Isner Rallies, Advances At Winston-Salem Open

John Isner plays Andrey Kuznetsov in round two of the 2017 Winston-Salem Open. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- After a slow start, world number 14 and Triad native John Isner rallied to defeat Andrey Kuznetsov and advance to round three of the Winston-Salem Open.

Kuznetsov took the first set 6-2 at the center court of the Wake Forest Tennis Complex Tuesday.

Later, Isner rallied, winning the second and third sets 7-6 and 6-3 to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Isner, a two-time Winston-Salem Open champion, will play Borna Coric in the round of 16. Isner and Coric are set to play Wednesday at 7 p.m.

