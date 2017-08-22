Isner Rallies, Advances At Winston-Salem Open

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- After a slow start, world number 14 and Triad native John Isner rallied to defeat Andrey Kuznetsov and advance to round three of the Winston-Salem Open.
Kuznetsov took the first set 6-2 at the center court of the Wake Forest Tennis Complex Tuesday.
Later, Isner rallied, winning the second and third sets 7-6 and 6-3 to advance to the next round of the tournament.
Isner, a two-time Winston-Salem Open champion, will play Borna Coric in the round of 16. Isner and Coric are set to play Wednesday at 7 p.m.
