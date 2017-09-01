Isner, The Top American Man, Out At US Open

Mischa Zverev of Germany (R) prepares to hit volley against John Isner of the United States (L) on day five of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK -- John Isner, the highest-ranked American man, is out of the U.S. Open.



Mischa Zverev, the 23rd seed from Germany, ousted the No. 10 Isner 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the fourth round.



Zverev never lost his serve, and broke the hard-serving Isner three times. Zverev also took advantage of 41 unforced errors by Isner, compared to just seven of his own.



Zverev, who reached the Australian open quarterfinals in January, has a chance to match that feat at Flushing Meadows if he can beat his next opponent and the last American man left, Sam Querrey.

Copyright 2017 WFMY