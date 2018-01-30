Freshman Guard Jalek Felton Suspended From UNC

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jalek Felton (5) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers forward Donte Grantham (32) and forward Mark Donnal (5) defend. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina freshman guard Jalek Felton has been suspended from the University, and therefore is not currently eligible to participate in any University activities.

Due to federal privacy laws, that is the extent to which the University can comment.

The West Columbia, S.C., native has played in all 22 games this season. He is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game.

Carolina plays at Clemson tonight (Jan. 30) at 7 p.m.

