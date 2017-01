(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

Here's a look at college basketball scores from around the Triad this weekend:

Howard 78, North Carolina A&T 63

Hampden-Sydney 64, Guilford College 58

Greensboro College 89, Methodist 84

Winston-Salem State 94, Fayetteville State 84

High Point 61, Radford 58

UNCG 81, The Citadel 72

