Joel Berry II Says He'll Play Despite Sprained Ankles

Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels handles the ball in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Joel Berry II is hopeful his two bum ankles will not stop him from playing in this weekend’s Final Four game against Oregon.

But it’s still up in the air, according to North Carolina head coach Roy Williams.

“He did nothing full-court today,” Williams said Thursday afternoon. “If he feels good (Thursday night), we’ll try for (Friday). I can’t let him play on Saturday if he can’t do anything full-court — because we play a full-court game.”

RELATED: First Look Inside University of Phoenix Stadium

Williams estimated that Berry was active about 14 minutes of practice on Thursday, doing fast-break and defensive drill work.

RELATED: Luke Maye Gets Standing Ovation at 8 a.m. Class

“He didn’t break a real sweat,” Williams said. “We hope to get more out of him (Friday). … I love Joel’s competitiveness. Sometimes you have to temper it. He was mad I wouldn’t let him do anything in the full-court today."

RELATED: UNC Final Four Watch Party at Chapel Hill

Berry, the Tar Heels point guard, sprained his left ankle early in Sunday’s Elite Eight game against Kentucky, and Williams revealed after that game that Berry had reaggravated his injured right ankle in Saturday’s practice. That right ankle was sprained during North Carolina’s first-round game against Texas Southern.

Berry said Thursday in the North Carolina locker room that he was feeling a lot better and, “even if I’m not 100%, I’m still playing."

© 2017 WCNC.COM