John Collins Declares For NBA Draft

John Collins, Wake Forest University (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest sophomore forward John Collins announced Wednesday (Mar. 22) that he will declare for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent.

Underclassmen are permitted to declare for the NBA Draft in order to participate in workouts with teams and attend NBA pre-draft camps, including the NBA Combine in May. As long as a player does not hire an agent, he retains amateur eligibility and can return to school if he withdraws from the draft within 10 days following the conclusion of the NBA Combine.

“After a lot of thought, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft, but not hire an agent,” said Collins. “This allows me the opportunity to be evaluated by teams over the next few weeks and gather information from them. I want to make an informed decision about what is best for my future, whether that is turning pro at this time or returning to Wake Forest for my junior season."

Collins became the 15th All-American in Wake Forest history by being named to the second team by Basketball Times. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2016-17 while also being named the league’s Most Improved Player.

The native of West Palm Beach, Fla., averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game during his sophomore season, posting 17 double-doubles while leading the Demon Deacons to their first NCAA appearance since 2010. His 20.3 scoring average in ACC play led the league. Collins led the league in field goal percentage in both conference games (63.9%) and overall (62.2%). His streak of 12 consecutive 20-point games was the longest in ACC play since NC State’s T.J. Warren in 2014 and the longest by a Demon Deacon in over four decades. Collins led the ACC in 20-and-10 games with 10 overall and eight in ACC play.

