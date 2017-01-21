Jones Keys No. 18 Duke's 70-58 Win Over Miami

Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots the ball over Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) in the first half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (Photo: Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Matt Jones scored all 13 of his points in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers during the run of 20 consecutive points that lifted No. 18 Duke over Miami 70-58 on Saturday night.



Jayson Tatum had 14 points and Luke Kennard 11 for the Blue Devils (15-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a two-game skid with a dominant second half.



After falling behind by 12 points in the first half - the largest deficit they've overcome in a victory this season - the Blue Devils opened the second with a 22-1 run, shot 67 percent after halftime and ended up outscoring Miami 45-22 in the final 20 minutes.



Davon Reed had 19 points and Bruce Brown added 15 to lead the Hurricanes (12-6, 2-4), who have lost two straight and four of five.

