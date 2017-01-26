Kemba Walker Named NBA All-Star

Oct 17, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) smiles during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Hornets won 108-104 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)

CHARLOTTE - For the first time in his six-year career, Hornets guard Kemba Walker can call himself an NBA All-Star.

"It's special," said Walker. "To finally hear my name called, it's really cool."

Walker was selected by the league's coaches as a reserve on the Eastern Conference roster, which was announced Wednesday night.

He watched the show while in New York City, his hometown, as the Hornets get set to take on the Knicks Friday night.

"I told all my friends, if they found out before me, don't tell me," Walker said.

Like many of his fans, Walker had to wait a while before he saw his name revealed.

"I was getting a little nervous, I can't lie," he said with a laugh.

Since being drafted by the then-Charlotte Bobcats ninth overall in 2011, Walker has been lauded for his work ethic and improvement year to year.

"I've worked really hard to try and become a better player each and every year," he said. "I know there's been a lot of doubt about me, coming up in this league. I just try to go out there and give it my all."

This year he's made his biggest jump, increasing his scoring average by three points to 23 points per game, his shooting percentage has gone from 42% to 45.6%, and most notably, his three-point percentage has jumped from 37% to 41%.

Walker is Charlotte's first All-Star since Gerald Wallace in 2009-10. He becomes the franchise's 11th All-Star selection in 27 seasons.

"I'm excited for the organization as well," Walker said. "We've come a long way from my rookie year."

After being moved from Charlotte due to the NBA's concerns over House Bill 2, this year's All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

(© 2017 WCNC)