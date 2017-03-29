Kentucky Fans Harassed Ref With Death Threats After UNC Loss: Report

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

CHICAGO —Some Kentucky basketball fans allegedly went beyond posting criticism of an NCAA official on social media.

John Higgins, who officiated Kentucky's loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight on Sunday, met with police Tuesday after he received death threats, according to an ESPN report.

The threats were made by people repeatedly calling his company's office and home and his company's Facebook page was bombarded with false reviews and messages.

The Wildcats were whistled for 19 fouls against North Carolina, including two each on four starters in the first half. That drew comments from Kentucky coach John Calipari during the post-game press conference and players were asked about it in the locker room.

"It was kind of tick-tacky, I thought, especially on our end," Kentucky senior Derek Willis said, "But, I mean, you see how the game is going to be called like that and you just try to make adjustments or whatever. I don't know. Stuff happens. I definitely had two stupid fouls. I wasn't thinking."

State legislatures have weighed in amid controversial calls during the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover told the Courier-Journal that a resolution calling on the NCAA to educate its officials, "would receive unanimous support, if presented, after Sunday.”

That happened in Arkansas after the Razorbacks lost to North Carolina.

Arkansas state Sen. Keith Ingram sponsored a senate resolution that "encourages the NCAA to better educate basketball officials." The resolution, known as SR19, passed by a voice vote, the Associated Press reported

Higgins declined to speak to ESPN but is scheduled to officiate a game in the Final Four this weekend in Glendale, Arizona.

