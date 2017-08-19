Kevin Anderson Withdraws from Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem Open (Photo: Winston-Salem Open)

WINSON-SALEM, N.C. - No. 4 seed Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the 2017 Winston-Salem Open with an elbow injury. Anderson, ranked No. 27 in the world, won the tournament in 2015.

Main draw singles play at the Winston-Salem Open starts tomorrow, Aug. 20, at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. Thirteen top-50 players remain in the draw, including two-time champion and Greensboro-native John Isner.

The Winston-Salem Open, an ATP World Tour 250 event with a total purse of more than $748,960, will take place from August 19-26, 2017 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex adjacent to BB&T Field. More information and tickets to the Winston-Salem Open are available online at WinstonSalemOpen.com/Tickets and at the box office at Bridger Field House.

