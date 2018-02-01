Larue family shares bond on and off the hardwood

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - 2's TOP ATHLETE:

When you take one glance at the Larue family, it's not hard to realize athletics have always be an integral part of their lives. Father Rusty Larue was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and did more than enough to earn that accolade.

As a junior in 1995, LaRue became the first athlete since 1952 and just the second in ACC history to compete in football, basketball and baseball in the same year. Now, his sons are carving their own path on the hardwood, despite the challenge of living up to their father's success.

"I mean it's pretty hard, considering he was so good, so its a lot to live up to," Youngest son, Maverick Larue said. "But it gives me something to go for, and he sets the goal high."

Maverick, a senior at West Forsyth High School, is a starter for their basketball team, but his head coach isn't any ordinary teacher; instead, it's his father, Rusty.

"It's hard and it's challenging," Larue said. "There are challenges to it, trying to leave it on the court and not bring it home, but it has really been a blessing."

The Larue boys (three siblings) have played basketball ever since they could remember, attending their father's basketball camps throughout the years with plenty of memories along the way.

"I loved his basketball camps, those were fun," Larue said. "We'd get Bojangles in the morning with all the guys. It would be all the local community guys we played with, and it was definitely one of my best memories."

But playing for your father also brings its fair share of challenges too.

"There have been times where we both looked at each other and thought I am quitting, and why are you so hard on me?" Rusty said. "And I've said why aren't you doing this better? While it's been hard, I look back on it and am glad I got to do it."

While the chances of Maverick attaining the success his father did are slim (earning an NBA title with the 1998 Chicago Bulls), his father said this experience goes beyond basketball.

"One of the things I have always told my kids, whether it is basketball or something else, is be the best you can be at it," Rusty said. "Basketball can be what you do, but it can't be who you are. It's important and I want to be great at it, but in the end it doesn't define me as an individual and who I am."

Maverick has goals of playing division 1 basketball just like his father, but has been dealing with a torn labrum in his hip, that has impacted his play during his final season.

