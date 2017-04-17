Lassiter Returns To Dash's Roster; Call To DL

(Photo: WFMY News 2 Sports)

Winston-Salem, NC--The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- OF Landon Lassiter (#26) signed by White Sox, assigned to Winston-Salem

- OF Alex Call placed on seven-day disabled list (retroactive to April 16)

A North Davidson High School alumnus, Lassiter returns to the White Sox system after finishing 2016 with the Dash. Lassiter starred at the University of North Carolina before the Sox selected him with their 21st-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. Last year, Lassiter hit a combined .279 with two homers, 32 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 14 stolen bases between the Dash and Low-A Kannapolis.

Call has played 10 games with Winston-Salem so far this season, during which he has hit .244 with five RBIs and two runs scored. The reigning MAC Player of the Year, Call was the Sox third-round pick last June. He is a career .300 hitter in Minor League Baseball.

The Dash's roster stands at 25 active players, the Carolina League maximum. Three players are on the Winston-Salem disabled list. An updated roster is attached.

