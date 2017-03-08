LeDay Lifts VA Tech Over Wake Forest 99-90 At ACC Tourney

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward John Collins (20) drives against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Zach LeDay (32) during the first half during the ACC Conference Tournament at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Anthony Gruppuso, Custom)

NEW YORK -- Zach LeDay had a career-high 31 points to go with 15 rebounds as Virginia Tech stopped Wake Forest's late-season charge with a 99-90 victory Wednesday night.

Seth Allen scored 18 points and Justin Bibbs had 15 for the seventh-seeded Hokies (22-9), who took over in the second half after a slow start. They will play second-seeded and 16th-ranked Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Bryant Crawford had 21 points for No. 10 seed Wake Forest (19-13), which had won four straight in a desperate drive for its first NCAA Tournament trip since 2010.

John Collins, runner-up for ACC player of the year, added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest before fouling out with 1:06 to play.

Wake Forest won 89-84 at Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale for both teams last Saturday, a huge victory for the Demon Deacons in their postseason push.

