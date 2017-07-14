WFMY
Close

Lights, Camera... Fashion! ACC Media Day's Best Dressed

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:51 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

Charlotte, N.C. -- ACC Media Day brings out the best in dress and fashion forward attitude.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories