Limited Number Of UNC, Notre Dame Tickets On Sale Sunday At Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, NC -- A limited number of upper level tickets for the University of North Carolina vs. Notre Dame men’s basketball game at Greensboro Coliseum will go on sale Sunday.

The tickets will be on sale at the Greensboro Coliseum box office only starting at 11:00 a.m.

The only tickets available are for general admission in the upper level for $55.

The UNC-Notre Dame game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 in Chapel Hill but was relocated to the Greensboro Coliseum due to an emergency water crisis in Orange County, Chapel Hill and the UNC campus.

Sunday’s game will tip off at 1 p.m. Doors to the Coliseum will open at 11:30 a.m.

